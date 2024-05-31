The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c live on FOX from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with the post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 show.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Coronation for “Queen” Nia Jax, as well as an appearance by WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that 6,442 tickets have been distributed thus far for tonight’s show, which is set up for 7,043 seats.

