The road to WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c from Greensboro, North Carolina, with the go-home show for the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn taking on friend turned rival Chad Gable in a non-title match.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the Raw Semifinal bouts in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY is scheduled in QOTR action, while GUNTHER battles “Main Event” Jey Uso for the KOTR.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.