The road to the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show is the latest action in the WWE King of the Ring and WWE Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Scheduled for quarterfinal action in the KOTR and QOTR tourneys tonight are “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov and GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark and IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler.

Also in action on tonight’s show will be WWE Women’s World Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Greenville, S.C.