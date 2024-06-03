The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland continues tonight.

WWE returns to the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network with WWE Monday Night Raw.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus, as well as The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the follow-up to last week’s shocking conclusion, which saw Liv Morgan plant a massive smooch on an unsuspecting and seemingly aggravated Dominik Mysterio, after he once again inadvertantly helped her retain the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.

These two have a score to settle tomorrow night on #WWERaw when @WWESheamus clashes with @wwe_kaiser! pic.twitter.com/mcQFueyNWR — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2024