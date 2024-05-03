Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and will be broadcast on the FOX network. Below is a full spoiler free preview of the program.

-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles come face-to-face ahead of their title clash at Backlash

-Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship

-Randy Orton appears on the RKO Show with Kevin Owens

-Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic

-Tiffany Stratton & Damage CTRL vs. Jade Cargill, Bayley, Naomi & Bianca Belair