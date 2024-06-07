The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky with the second-to-last episode of the weekly blue brand show heading into the aforementioned international premium live event in Scotland.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX program is Angel vs. Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, as well as Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.

