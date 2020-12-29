The premiere of the new WWE Superstar Gaming Series will air tonight at 8pm ET on the WWE Network.

The show features Superstars and celebrities doing battle in two games – the “Holiday Sus-Fest” with Among Us and the “Holiday Throwdown” with WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Superstars representing WWE include Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, and Tyler Breeze. Celebrities competing are Greg Miller, FaZe Adapt, Lele Pons, Nick Eh 30, and rapper Wale. Miller and Xavier Woods will host the premiere.

Below is a preview clip for tonight:

