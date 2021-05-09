The WWE Icons documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is scheduled to premiere on May 16th, the same day as the WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV event.

Courtesy of WWE Network News, here is the synopsis for the episode:

“From his early days competing in ECW to becoming “”Mr. Monday Night”” and capturing the WWE Championship, Rob Van Dam defied expectations, soaring to unparalleled heights as a one-of-a-kind Superstar.”

WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam will air right after the episode is made available.