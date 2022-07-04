AEW’s Chris Jericho is scheduled to appear on Impractical Jokers this week.

As seen in the previews below, Jericho will join Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn for a new episode of the hit TruTV show. The episode will air this Thursday at 10pm ET.

Jericho’s episode involves an ice bath, a milk bong, and more. You can see a preview clip and photo below:

The Jericho Appreciation Society looks a little different here 👀 AEW's own @IAmJericho teams up with the Impractical Jokers Thursday at 10/9c on @truTV pic.twitter.com/jLxqstQkER — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 2, 2022

