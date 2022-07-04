AEW’s Chris Jericho is scheduled to appear on Impractical Jokers this week.
As seen in the previews below, Jericho will join Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn for a new episode of the hit TruTV show. The episode will air this Thursday at 10pm ET.
Jericho’s episode involves an ice bath, a milk bong, and more. You can see a preview clip and photo below:
No fireballs? No problem! #AEW Star @IAmJericho is ice-cold on an all-new #ImpracticalJokers @truTVjokers this THURSDAY at 10/9c on @truTV pic.twitter.com/lLjx2A0AUd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2022
The Jericho Appreciation Society looks a little different here 👀
AEW's own @IAmJericho teams up with the Impractical Jokers Thursday at 10/9c on @truTV pic.twitter.com/jLxqstQkER
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 2, 2022
Don't miss Thursday's new episode featuring celebrity guest @IAmJericho 10pmET on @trutv #impracticaljokers pic.twitter.com/ANBMddyjjh
— Impractical Jokers (@truTVjokers) July 4, 2022
