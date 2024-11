The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT has been announced.

During the November 21 episode of the show, it was announced by the commentary team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt that next week’s Thanksgiving Day episode will feature previously unreleased matches from the past.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 11/28 show:

* Casket Match: PCO vs. Moose

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

* Nic Nemeth vs. Sami Callihan