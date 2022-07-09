Next weekend (July 23rd) Ring of Honor, which is run by AEW President Tony Khan, will be holding their Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

It has since been revealed that the show will cost fans only $39.99 on Bleacher Report and FITE, with versions available in both English and Spanish. This is cheaper than the traditional AEW pay-per-views, and a little pricer than what ROH had been charging fans prior to Khan purchasing the company earlier this year.

Updated card for Death Before Dishonor:

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television title

-FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH tag team titles

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title