Primo Colon On His WWE Release: “I Have No Ill Will”

Pro wrestling superstar Primo Colon spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to talk about his WWE release. Highlights are below.

Having no ill-will towards WWE for his release:

When you’re not used on TV, I mean who gets let go, released or furloughed, whatever you wanna call it, it’s very rare that you don’t expect it so, I mean if I was a businessman and I’m not using so-and-so, I don’t blame them. I have no ill will towards them. As a business standpoint, that was the right decision to do.

On stars losing their surprise factor when coming up from NXT:

The only drawback I have about it is when somebody debuts to the big leagues, being SmackDown or RAW, people already know them, so there’s no Ahhs, there’s no surprise, there’s no, ‘Who’s this?’ There’s no intrigue. Like okay, I wanna know who he is or who she is, what they’re about and what they’re capable of, because they’ve already seen it in NXT. So I think WWE kinda loses their surprise factor if you will.

Full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)