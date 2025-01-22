Some new pro wrestling-related trademarks were recently filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

On January 17, AEW on-air personality and manager of Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, filed to trademark his “Prince Nana” ring name. The official description for the filing reads as follows:

Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Sweatshirts; Hats; Shirts Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer.

Additionally, former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) filed with the USPTO on January 21 to trademark the name “Bishop Dyer.” The filing reads as follows: