Earlier this year, it was revealed that Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin got divorced.

Kelly spoke with Vickie Guerrerro on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast about why they decided to divorce, which really came down to their age and not being mature enough for marriage.

We are separated. But even now, I’m still getting comments like, ‘oh, the worst thing you could have ever done was leave Darby.’ People assume it’s a good thing Darby left me. People just want to assume that because we are divorced that it was Darby who dumped me or I dumped him and assume I hate it because he’s a big superstar. To me, none of that matters. To me, a lot of times people assume when they hear the word divorce that something horrific has happened and they hate each other.

With us, we realize we got married really young and really fast. He proposed after dating me for four months. That works for some people but for us, we realized we were not mature enough to handle that label of marriage. Sometimes just the label of marriage can add so much pressure and stress to a relationship. It’s hard to get people who haven’t been married to understand that. Let’s remove this label and then let’s see how things go. Since we removed that label of being married, we’ve been getting along great. We are best friends. We hang out all the time. We never have any conflict. We both still have little issues. We are both really young. We are still learning where we want to go with our careers and where we want our lives to go. It’s a lot all at once. I think people need to stop damning the word divorce because it sounds horrible, but sometimes you can get a divorce, spend a few years learning about yourselves and mature as a human being, and years later, try again and it probably would be a lot better.