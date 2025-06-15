Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin in WWE) made her in-ring return at a Pro Wrestling REVOLVER event, facing Zachary Wentz at Cage of Horrors. However, the match was cut short after she suffered an injury. Kelly later revealed that her patella had dislocated during the bout. She wrote,

“My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It’s an anatomy issue I’ve had my whole life, and I’ve managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It’s not an “injury”, it just hurts a good bit and I have to “pop” it back in place. Now ya know. Sorry, guys. I promise to make it up to everyone.”

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Duke Hudson spoke about his time in Chase U as part of WWE NXT and how grateful he was to be a part of it. He said,

“Chase U., not that it’s necessarily meant to be a main event act but, it was something that was so — I can’t say important but… There was some weeks where Chase U. was in eight out of the 15 segments. Whether it’s a backstage or a match or whatever it was, we were involved in a lot of the show and not necessarily that that was making us the stars or the top guys. But we were involved in helping so many people on their journeys. We were often the underdogs and I think with a lot of people, they need — I think a lot of talent need to be pushed and maybe this is just early on in their career as they’re trying to figure out what this crazy business is, especially when it’s athletes who don’t necessarily have five or 10 years of experience in professional wrestling before coming to WWE. They need to focus on their character, their moves and they focus on them. Chase U., we already kind of had our stuff down… If they needed us to lose, great. Here’s a very good losing team and if they needed to give us the win, great, we can look just as good as anyone else when you put us against anyone. One week, I could be losing to Lexis King in three minutes and I go, okay, if that’s what you want from me this week, that’s what I’ll do and I’ll try to make Lexis King look as good as possible. The next week, you tell me that I’m wrestling Oba Femi for 20 minutes. ‘Okay, well, do you want me to look –’ they go, ‘No, you’re 50-50.’ I go, ‘Oh! I’m 50-50? Okay, well, I’ll do whatever you say,’ and then I have to look as capable or as talented or as strong or as dominant as someone like Oba Femi who is made to look like the top guy. That’s why I think Chase U. was — again, whether it was important… Definitely valuable. That could be the word. I’m very glad that I got to be a part of it because, clearly, and I don’t remember but I know that I loved Chase U. before I was in Chase U. Whether we were hanging outside of work or whether it was like a TV day and you know, you go to the — you see your producer or you go to the ring for rehearsals or whatever you gotta do. I would always be wearing the Chase U shirt. Just because I enjoyed what (Andre) Chase, Thea (Hail) and Bohdi (Hayward) were doing and I saw so much potential in Chase U., that it’s funny that in the blink of an eye, I went into Chase U. and then in the blink of an eye, I had two or three years in Chase U.”

During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Jacqueline Moore reflected on her historic accomplishments in WWE. She noted the honor of being the first Black woman inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, a milestone she achieved in 2016. Moore also broke barriers as the first Black WWE Women’s Champion and the first woman to ever win the Cruiserweight Championship. She said,

“I know who called me (about my WWE Hall of Fame induction). I can’t remember his name because he’s no longer with the company anymore. No (not John Laurinaitis). It wasn’t him. I can’t think of the guy’s name. But I did get the big call, that, ‘Hey, they wanna put you in the Hall of Fame.’ I’m like, ‘What!?’ I was so happy. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ But yeah, I got the big call, they gonna put me in the Hall of Fame. I was super excited, right? Being the first Black female in the Hall of Fame, that’s another history-making — I’m full of history now. I’m full of history. I’m a walking history book. But, yeah, got the call and they said they wanna put me in the Hall of Fame. I was super excited. My family were happy for me. It was special to me. It made my heart happy. I was just so full of joy and to get that call and to be put in there, that made me very happy. Means a lot to me. I was so happy my family could come and see me on my big day. It was great. Had my family there and it was just a special moment for me.“

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray commented on R-Truth now going by Ron Killings and whether fans will support the name change. He said,

“Since the fans have never been invested in serious professional wrestler Ron Killings, and have always been invested in sports entertainer R-Truth, do you think the fans are going to be as behind him? Something struck me odd last night, and I don’t know if you [Dave LaGreca] picked up on it, and it didn’t last long…[but] did you hear the ‘What’ chants for Ron Killings in the beginning of his promo? I think it happened two or three times. Now, I’m not suggesting that entire audience was chanting ‘What.’ I’m not evening suggesting that half of the audience was chanting ‘What,’ but I was shocked to hear some ‘What’ chants when he started off. I was like oof. That is not good; however, it ended, and it ended quickly. Other than him cutting his hair away, do you care about Ron Killings? Now, we’re going to have to emotionally invest in a person who’s doing stuff that we never really emotionally invested in before. When he got away from Truth and went to R-Killings, then he went back to the line of ‘The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,’ I don’t think I wanted to hear that…Once you cut that hair off, I never wanna hear the name Truth again. Don’t remind me of what you are trying to get away from.”

On the latest episode of his “Marking Out” podcast, MVP shared his thoughts on Shawn Michaels, admitting that while he doesn’t like him personally, he still considers Michaels one of the best when it comes to in-ring selling. He didn’t elaborate on their personal issues but gave credit where it was due. He said,

“Shawn Michaels is not necessarily one of my favorite people. But you can’t dispute his selling — the emotion he would draw from the crowd, the way he’d make people feel sorry for him.”

He also praised Cope and Dusty Rhodes for their selling ability, emphasizing that the key to great selling is making the audience emotionally invest in the match.