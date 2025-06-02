Priscilla Kelly is gearing up for the next chapter of her pro wrestling career.

After being included in the mass WWE releases that took place last month, the former WWE NXT Superstar known as Gigi Dolin has released an interesting video package covering the situation.

In the video, Kelly burns items related to the past few years of her career, which took place in WWE and WWE NXT, and even recreated the phone call where she first learned of her release from the company.

“I had everything,” she said. “Everything I worked so hard for so long to achieve and somewhere along the way, I lost myself. Almost entirely. I became a shell of the girl I knew. I didn’t even recognize the body I saw in the mirror. I had asked myself time and time again, did I even love this anymore? I had been through so much in my childhood and in my adult life that I thought surely nothing, and I mean nothing, could break me. But it did. I found myself picking up pieces of my dream, not knowing what glue would be strong enough to put it back together.”

She continued, “Well, it turns out that glue was a torn and flipped meniscus on a Friday morning. I spent every day of my recovery putting myself back together. I came back with a vengeance and one goal. Show everyone what the hell I’m capable of. Break every assumption, every doubt. Bring back a part of me that I thought was dead and work my ass off until… I sat with my thoughts. It had felt like I had experienced a death. Maybe I did.”

In related news, Elayna Black Shares ‘Dear Cora [Jade]’ Video Teasing New Chapter Of Her Career as well.

Watch the complete “Hells Favorite Harlot Priscilla Kelly” video package from the former WWE NXT Superstar known as Gigi Dolin via the media player embedded below.