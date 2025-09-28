— Former WWE Superstar Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) revealed that fans stole merchandise from her table during an event in Arizona last night. According to Kelly, the theft happened when she briefly stepped away from her table. She addressed the incident in a series of posts shared on her social media. She wrote,

“Welp, to the fans in AZ that helped themselves to all of my 8x10s while I was away, you f**king suck. This is the second time in less than a month I’ve had merch stolen from my table. Please, do better guys, and hold each other more accountable or something. This is my livelihood. The people were mad cause they couldn’t get a photo & pic with you that’s why smh. But stealing is absolutely horrible it sucks they did that to you! 😩”

She later added, “I had a red eye flight that I had to rush and pack up and leave for. I’m sorry that I couldn’t come back out and take photos with people but to take my stuff just because you’re upset is unacceptable.” When another fan commented that fans likely thought they were complimentary because no one was there, Kelly replied, “So if nobody is at the register at a store you can just walk out with whatever you want? That’s the logic you’re using here.”

— Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green recently spoke with Cinema Blend about the addition of the Women’s United States and Intercontinental Championships over the past year. Green made history as the inaugural Women’s United States Champion after defeating Michin in the tournament finals last December at Saturday Night’s Main Event. She also gave her thoughts on whether WWE could be doing more with the newly introduced titles.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On WWE introducing the women’s US and Intercontinental titles: “I definitely am so happy that we introduced those titles, because I felt like for a long time we were missing, we were missing opportunities for a bunch of the girls. We just have such a stacked roster between Raw SmackDown, NXT. I mean, now we’ve got ID, we’ve got Evolve, we’ve got LFG. We have so many different brands, and we just didn’t have enough titles to really represent all the girls and the variety of women, you know, and so I’m very happy that we got them. I think that they’ve been a beautiful addition in terms of getting people in the mix, getting women to have a spot on TV.”

On if WWE is doing all they can with them: “Do I think that we’re doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want, I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try. It’s tough. I’m not a part of the creative meetings. I don’t know how that looks. So all that I can do on my end is make the title mean something. I hope that by putting it out there on social media and making storylines on social media, it garners the attention that those titles deserve.”

— Former WWE Superstar Andrade has lined up another post-WWE appearance. Mucha Lucha ATL announced that the former United States Champion will be competing at MLA Wicked on October 26.

Andrade, who is currently an unrestricted free agent after his WWE release, also has upcoming bookings with CRASH Lucha next month and HOG x The Big Event Superclash on November 15.