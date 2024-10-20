Earlier this week, The Blackpool Combat Club stated that Tony Khan’s promotion is now under attack.

In a promo segment that aired on the show, Private Party and Daniel Garcia called out the BCC and The Elite. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks decided that the BCC’s attack on AEW wasn’t their fight.

Garcia stated, “Jon Moxley and his crew, they wanna come in and they want to take over AEW. And then you’ve got people like the Young Bucks, people like Jack Perry, who just wanna sit back and watch. They want to be complicit. They want to act like everything’s okay. It’s not. And the thing is, I don’t think you guys are willing to handle the responsibility that it takes to carry those titles. But I got good news for you. Me and Private Party, we’re going to relieve you of your duties real soon.”

Isiah Kassidy added, “You know, you said complicit but I think the right word to describe the Young Bucks is complacent. In fact, Young Bucks, you guys are complacent cowards. I’m not gonna sit back and watch the BCC take this over, because this company changed my life. This company changed my family’s life. I’d rather die fighting than watch this company burn to flames. And if we gotta lead by example by beating y’all asses and becoming the new AEW tag team champions, then so be it.”

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander issued a challenge to Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard Kamille.

Following her win over Harley Cameron on this week’s show, Statlander called out Kamille. She said,

“One thing about me is that I am never afraid to test myself and prove that I am the toughest and the strongest woman here at AEW. But one person has been a real pain my ass. So Kamille, I’m calling you out. It’s about time you met your match.”

The match was made official for Fright Night Dynamite on October 30, which currently features the following two confirmed matches:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kris Statlander vs. Kamille