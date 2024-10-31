Your winners …#andNEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions, Private Party!
AEW Fright Night Dynamite on October 30 came with its’ fair share of surprises, but none were bigger than the outcome of the tag-team title tilt.
Heading into the show, it was announced that The Young Bucks would be defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against Private Party in a match where if Private Party didn’t win, they must break up their team.
The match is now in the rear view mirror, and after a hard-fought battle, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy emerged victorious, hitting their Gin ‘N’ Juice double-team finisher for the pinfall victory.
With the win, Private Party are now your new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.
