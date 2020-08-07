Private Party On How They Were Noticed By AEW

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Private Party noted that they got the attention of AEW by tweeting out a highlight package to The Young Bucks. Here’s what they had to say:

I feel like I shot my shot. I used to do this highlight video where it will be a compilation of our matches just to sum it up in like two minutes or so. It was all right. It caught a little bit of buzz, but finally, I was like, ‘what if we just put a video of just only our moves.’ It was a one-minute video, nice, and simple, and straight to the point.

Next thing you know, I did it. And FTR, they posted something about The Young Bucks. They said, ‘one day we’ll fight The Young Bucks and everybody will rejoice.’ So I did the same thing where I put that one-minute video. I got straight to the point. It was a one-minute video and I said the same thing that FTR said. I said, ‘one day we’ll face The Young Bucks and everybody will rejoice,’ and I tagged them. And next thing you know, a couple hours later it blew up, and Matt liked it. He retweeted it with eyes or something, and after that, the video got like almost 15,000 views.

We were pretty much talk of the town at that time. I believe it was a week later or so. I get a text from Matt on Twitter and he’s basically was like, ‘hey, are you guys signed? You guys are good. Keep doing it.’ I was like, ‘no, we’re not signed. We’re just doing independent shows.’ Underneath he’s like, ‘I’m starting a new project up. You guys keep us in mind.’ I was like, ‘absolutely.’ Next thing you know, fast forward to February, we get a call from Christoper Daniels saying, ‘hey, they want to sign you.’ That’s a story I feel like we shot our shot and we were Stephen Curry from the three-point line. We made it.