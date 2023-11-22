Good news for AEW star Marq Quen.

The Private Party member has been out of action since last November due to a shoulder injury. However, Fightful Select reports that he was backstage at a recent company event and is nearing a return. While there is not current timetable on a date that this could happen the report indicates that he is feeling healthy.

Quen’s tag team partner, Isiah Kassidy (aka Brother Zay) has been aligned with the Hardy Boyz during this time. Private Party has been with AEW since 2019 and are best remembered for upsetting the Young Bucks in the promotion’s tag team tournament that crowned the first-ever AEW tag team champions.

