RF Video and SignedBySuperstars.com have announced a second private signing event with The Undertaker.

The live signing will take place some time in late January. Signatures can be pre-ordered now for $204.00 each, plus shipping and handling. Fans can mail-in their items to be autographed, which will be sent back after the signing ends, but they are also selling items to be signed by Taker that day, including Pop figures, Rob Schamberger prints, and more. Those items run from $210 – $250, and the prices include the item, the signature, JSA certification, and a photo/figure protector.

Items can be purchased at this link. Below are full details on the private signing:

Signed by Superstars will be doing another Fiterman sports exclusive private autograph signing with The Undertaker! It takes place in lateJanuary, and you can now pre-order your own Undertaker autograph directly from SBS. We will be offering Undertaker pop figures, and official WWE Photofile 8×10 high quality/glossy photos. The prices of each product will include: the item, the autograph, JSA certification and photo/pop protector. Personalizations and requested marker color will NOT be available. All items will be shipped back to our office after the signing and will be shipped to our customers late January 2021, or early February 2021. If you order an Undertaker item with other items from our site you will be charged additional shipping to have them sent separately. If you have your own item to be autographed, we invite you to mail them in. We will invoice you for the autograph ($204 ea. – autograph & JSA certification) plus shipping through our website. Please have an account on our website signedbysuperstars.com. Mail your items to: SBS: Undertaker

PO BOX 797

Langhorne, PA 19047

