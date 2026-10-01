Canadian wrestling veteran Eddie Osbourne, also known as Cousin Eddie, has passed away at the age of 43.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced the news on Thursday morning, joining the Canadian wrestling community in mourning Osbourne’s passing.

“MAPLE LEAF PRO joins the entire Canadian wrestling community in mourning the loss of Eddie Osbourne,” the promotion wrote via Facebook. “A veteran inside the ring, trainer, and a longtime promoter, MLP sends our condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Osbourne began his wrestling career in 2001 and remained active in the ring through 2026. He spent the majority of his career competing throughout Canada, including runs with Pure Wrestling Association, Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling and 365 Pro Wrestling.

In addition to his work as a wrestler and trainer, Osbourne was the owner and promoter of 365 Pro Wrestling.

Osbourne’s final match took place on September 26, just days before his passing.