A pro wrestling power-couple is coming to the world of podcasting.

Together.

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin will be launching the “Boots to Boots” podcast starting on September 15, the couple announced via social media.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” the announcement read. “We’re starting a podcast!”

The announcement continued, “Boots to Boots is all about life’s transitions & identity crises — from combat boots to wrestling boots, and everything in between. First episode drops Sept 15- stay tuned!”