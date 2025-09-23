The annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated issue featuring the always polarizing PWI Top 500 list of pro wrestlers has arrived.
For the second consecutive year, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes sits atop the list as the number one pro wrestler in the world, according to the longstanding publication.
Cody Rhodes is now the fourth wrestler ever to win back-to-back years, joining John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
On Tuesday, the official cover art and top ten list for the PWI Top 500 touched down on the official X account of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.
Featured below are the top ten male pro wrestlers for the time period of August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025.
- No. 1: Cody Rhodes
No. 2: Jon Moxley
No. 3: Gunther
No. 4: Hangman Page
No. 5: Hirooki Goto
No. 6: Jey Uso
No. 7: Swerve Strickland
No. 8: Seth Rollins
No. 9: Mistico
No. 10: Will Ospreay
THE 35TH ANNUAL #PWI500
Buy digital/preorder print (in stores 10/14)https://t.co/B4sbESJ5q0
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 23, 2025