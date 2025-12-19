The Hardys have had several memorable years in the pro wrestling business across their 30-year careers.

2025 is part of that list.

This week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their annual list of the PWI Top 100 Tag-Teams in pro wrestling, with the legendary duo consisting of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy topping the list in the number one spot.

Featured below is a transcript of the page covering The Hardys being the number one ranked tag-team from the sixth-annual PWI Tag Team 100 Ranking issue:

PWI 6th ANNUAL TOP 100 TAG-TEAMS: No. 1: THE HARDYS (JEFF & MATT HARDY) 2024 RANK: 64 Fully 30 years after “Team Extreme” first broke into the tag team scene, the reigning TNA World tag team champions have enjoyed an unlikely resurgence extremely late in their careers … Following uninspired stints in AEW, where both brothers largely focused on their singles careers, Jeff & Matt reunited under the TNA banner last year … Quickly found success, capturing their third tag team championship in the promotion just after the beginning of the evaluation period … TNA’s budding working relationship with WWE allowed the Hardys to return to the company where they first found fame, although they have (so far) only been featured on the NXT brand … Beaten former NXT tag team champions—and last year’s #2 team—Fraxiom in a TNA title defense at NXT Roadblock back in March … Six-month TNA tag title reign came to an end at the hands of the Nemeth brothers in April … While still contracted to TNA, won the NXT tag team championship from DarkState in October … Won back the TNA tag team belts in a four-team ladder match at Slammiversary in July … During the evaluation period, they also held the House of Glory and 4th Rope tag team titles … Both Jeff and Matt remain on top of their game, and arguably, with the sharpest in-ring instincts of their respective careers … Seasoned enough to lend gravitas to matches against fellow legends, like the Dudleys (Team 3D), and athletic enough to go toe-to-toe against younger teams that they inspired, like the Rascalz.

Matt Hardy surfaced via social media to react to the list, writing simply, “Thank you!” via his official X account.