Former WWE and AWA star Rick Martel took to social media to clear up claims that he previously declined induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Responding to the speculation, Martel wrote on X to clear things up.

“In 2015, I was offered to appear at Axxess in San Francisco and attend the Hall of Fame as a spectator,” he wrote. “Flattered, I still turned it down as I was not ready to go back to wrestling for appearances like I am now.”

He added, “I didn’t turn down an offer to be inducted in the WWE HOF. Thank you!”

Martel’s comments appear to put to rest the belief held by some fans that he had been offered a Hall of Fame induction and personally rejected it.

According to the former wrestling star, the invitation was related to WrestleMania weekend activities and attending the Hall of Fame ceremony as a guest, not being inducted himself.

In 2015, I was offer to appear at Axxess in San Francisco and attends the Hall of Fame as a spectator. Flattered I still turned it down as I was not ready to go back to wrestling for appearances like I am now. I didn’t turn down an offer to be inducted in the WWE HOF. Thank you! — Rick Martel (@RickMartel2021) June 8, 2026