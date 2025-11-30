The annual WrestleCade weekend is officially underway from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, bringing its usual mix of convention energy, live shows, and unexpected in-ring moments.

As part of the weekend festivities, WrestleCade hosted a special event that featured a surprise matchup between Joey Janela and Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger, a bout that immediately had fans buzzing both inside the building and across social media.

According to one live report, it was noted that Liger stepped into the ring for a brief four-minute match with Janela, an appearance that caught many off guard given Liger’s long-held retirement status.

GCW’s Brett Lauderdale also weighed in on the surreal scene, taking to social media to underline just how remarkable the moment was.

“Jushin Liger just came out of retirement to wrestle Joey Janela at Wrestlecade,” Lauderdale wrote on his official X account.

A moment fans didn’t see coming, and one that instantly became the talked-about highlight of the weekend.

