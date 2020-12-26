We are sad to report that legendary professional wrestler Danny Hodge passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 88. Hodge’s granddaughter, Stacy Ewy Wilson, announced the news in a post on her Facebook page.

Danny Hodge, my amazing Grandfather, passed away on Christmas Eve. To say I am heartbroken is an understatement. 😭 This man was my hero….my everything! I have so many great memories and am so truly blessed God gave us such a wonderful man to lead our family. I have never met anyone more thankful, humble and kind than my grandfather. Christmas was his favorite time of year! This year while we are hurting…Grandpa is experiencing the ultimate Christmas with our God. I have no doubt that he will receive his “job well done”. I love each of you and appreciate all of your kind words.

Hodge saw success as a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, where he held an impressive 46-0 record, and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He transitioned to pro-wrestling in 1959 and was a former eight-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight champion, and was later inducted into the pro-wrestling Hall of Fame. Hodge even appeared for WWE on a couple of occasions (2005, 2012) to honor fellow Oklahoman Jim Ross.

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to family and friends of the departed. Rest in Peace Hodge.