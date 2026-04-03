The wrestling world is mourning the loss of a respected veteran performer from a bygone era.

Bobby Fulton has announced that “Flying” Fred Curry has passed away at the age of 82.

The son of notorious heel “Wild” Bill Curry, Fred Curry — real name Fred Thomas Koury Jr. — built a strong reputation throughout the 1960s and 1970s as both a technical standout and high-flyer. He was especially known for his explosive, rapid-fire dropkicks, which were widely considered among the best of his time.

Curry initially broke into the business teaming with his father, capturing both the NWA International Tag Team Championship and the Detroit version of the NWA World Tag Team Titles. He later held the Detroit belts again alongside Tony Marino.

His career also included successful runs in Texas, where he teamed with Fritz Von Erich, and in Big Time Wrestling, where he feuded with The Original Sheik over the United States Championship.

By the late 1970s, Curry moved on to the WWWF, working as a babyface and occasionally teaming with Ivan Putski against teams like The Valiants, Johnny Rodz, Victor Rivera, and Baron Mikel Scicluna.

A respected name from wrestling’s territorial era is gone.