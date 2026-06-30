Wrestling legend and former Olympian Ken Patera is reportedly recovering after suffering a serious neck injury following a recent accident.

According to a message shared on social media, Patera sustained a broken neck after falling while working out at the gym. The update originated from one of Patera’s friends in a Facebook group and was later shared by Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers, a talent booking and management organization.

“I wanted to pass along the news that my friend Ken Patera recently had a fall at the gym that resulted in his C1 being broken,” the post from Monday stated. “Ken had a back surgery 2.5 years ago and had been making great progress on his health, having returned to the gym and dropping a significant amount of weight. Send some thoughts and prayers to my buddy, please.”

The update comes after Patera had reportedly been making significant strides in his recovery from back surgery, returning to the gym and improving his overall health before the accident.

At this time, no additional details have been released regarding the severity of Patera’s condition beyond the reported neck injury, and it remains unclear exactly when the fall occurred. Patera is in his 80s.

Patera enjoyed a distinguished career across the AWA, WWF, and Japan, becoming one of the most recognizable stars of his era. Among his many accomplishments, he was the second-ever WWF Intercontinental Champion and competed in the main event of the inaugural Survivor Series in 1987, teaming with Hulk Hogan, Bam Bam Bigelow, Paul Orndorff, and Don Muraco.

Before entering professional wrestling, Patera represented the United States in weightlifting at the 1972 Olympic Games, cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished strength athletes to transition into the wrestling business.