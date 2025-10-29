A pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized following an automobile accident on Monday.

On October 27, 2025, former NWA Champion Blue Demon Jr. was involved in a car wreck during the early hours of the day, resulting in him being hospitalized due to injuries.

The official Instagram page of the pro wrestling legend released an official statement regarding the situation. The statement reads as follows:

“The public and media are being informed that during the early hours of this Monday, Blue Demon Jr. suffered a car wreck. Fortunately, he is stable and out of danger, although in intensive care receiving the necessary medical attention and follow-up. We deeply appreciate the show of support and concern expressed, as well as respect for privacy during this recovery process. In the event of updates, it will be reported by these means or, at best, live from Blue Demon Jr. himself. Carefully,

Blue Demon Jr. Family and Crew.”

