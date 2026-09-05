The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

On Saturday morning, Cauliflower Alley Club announced via social media the unfortunate news regarding the passing of former pro wrestling star Jerry Oates.

Oates, who held the Central States and Pacific Northwest Championships along with a number of territory tag team championships while teaming with Ronnie Garvin and Jesse Ventura during his career, was 81 years of age at the time of his passing.

The family of Jerry Oates released a statement to Cauliflower Alley Club, which was posted via their official Facebook page on 9/5 (see post below).

“Family Statement on the Passing of Jerry Oates,” the header of the statement began. “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jerry Oates announces his passing.”

The statement then went into a brief summary of Oates upbringing and journey in the world of pro wrestling.

“Born in Columbus, Georgia, Jerry lived a full and impactful life marked by his passion for professional wrestling, fitness, and service to his community,” the statement continued. “From 1970 to 2010, he enjoyed a distinguished career as a professional wrestler. He owned and operated the Oates Gym, a cornerstone of the Columbus fitness community for more than two decades. He also promoted bodybuilding and wrestling events and later served as a deputy with the Tybee Island Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry touched countless lives through his strength, generosity, and enduring spirit.”

It was also announced that a memorial service will be held for the late Jerry Oates on Saturday, September 12, 2026.