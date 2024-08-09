The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

On Friday morning, news surfaced confirming the passing of pro wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan.

Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74.

Longtime friend Barry Rose broke the sad news online this morning.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan,” Rose wrote. “May he R.I.P. and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

Rest in peace.