The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans around the world as Sabu, has passed away. A former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Sabu was widely regarded as one of the most innovative and fearless performers of his generation.

Further details surrounding his passing are still being confirmed.

Just last month, Sabu wrestled what would be his final match during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, where he defeated Joey Janela. He made what appears to have been his final public appearance this past weekend at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion convention held at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, formerly known as the ECW Arena.

WrestlingHeadlines.com extends its’ thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of pro wrestling legend Sabu.

