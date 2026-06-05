The pro wrestling world has lost another one.

On Friday, ASW Canada issued a statement confirming the passing of Japanese pro wrestling star The Great Kasaki.

“ASW is profoundly disheartened to inform our fans that we have lost an ASW legend this week, The Great Kasaki,” the statement began. “Sometimes The Weight on one’s shoulders cannot be understood.”

The statement continued, “Anthony’s sense of humor, creativity, passion and mentorship skills will not be replicated Let us look back and enjoy the greatness that was The Great Kasaki here (see video below).”

“We send our most heartfelt wishes to Anthony’s Family and Friends – we will not forget you, our friend,” the statement concluded.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of The Great Kasaki.

ASW is profoundly disheartened to inform our fans that we have lost an ASW legend this week, The Great Kasaki Sometimes The Weight on one's shoulders cannot be understood Anthony's sense of humor, creativity, passion and mentorship skills will not be replicated Let us look… pic.twitter.com/LCLO5KabJ5 — ASW CANADA (@ASWCANADA) June 5, 2026

Sad news out of the British Columbia wrestling scene. RIP Great Kasaki – glad we got to share the ring nearly 20 years ago, very early in our careers. 🕊️🙏🏽 Mental health is a real thing. Please reach out. It’s never too late. pic.twitter.com/I5ic2pJapu — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 4, 2026