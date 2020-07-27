Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro Merging Into Single Promotion

In a press conference held earlier today, it was announced that Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro will be merging into a single-promotion entitled, CyberFight. The name comes from the promotion’s parent company, CyberAgent.

Sanshiro Takagi has been named president of CyberFight, who mentioned in the press conference that NOAH and DDT Pro joined forces to help streamline costs following the COVID-19 pandemic affecting business. He also states that the two companies will remain as separate brands, with a goal to run a future event from the Tokyo Dome. Company stars Naomichi Marufuji and Akito will serve as Executive VPs.

Check out the details here.