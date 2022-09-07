Pro Wrestling NOAH announced earlier today that the legendary Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, will wrestle his final matchup on February 21st inside of the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The event will be entitled, Keiji Mutoh Grand Final Pro-Wrestling ‘Last’ Love Hold Out.

Earlier in the year it was revealed the Mutoh was on a retirement tour, which includes wrestling one more match as his Great Muta persona. That match will take place at the Yokohama Arena on January 22, 2023.

Mutoh’s career in the wrestling business spans five decades, where he captured titles in multiple promotions including NJPW, AJPW, WCW, NOAH, and more. In NJPW he is a four-time IWGP heavyweight champion, a G1 Climax winner, and a six-time IWGP tag team champion.