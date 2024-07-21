A Japanese pro wrestling legend is coming to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in the United States this August.

On Saturday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Naomichi Marufuji will be appearing as a special guest at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2024 show on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marufuji, who just recently lost a hard-fought battle to WWE Superstar AJ Styles at the NOAH Destination 2024 show on July 13, will be working the ABEMA broadcast for the annual WWE summer premium live event.

