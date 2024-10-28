There are new women’s wrestling title belts popping up everywhere these days.
Pro Wrestling NOAH introduced the brand new GHC Women’s Championship this week.
The inaugural GHC Women’s Champion will be crowned in a 10-woman rumble match scheduled for November 11.
OFFICIAL – The 1st GHC Women's Champion will be crowned in Shinjuku on November 11‼️
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) October 28, 2024