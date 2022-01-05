Night Two of NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16 concluded earlier this morning. The event saw Kazuchika Okada retain the IWGP World Heavyweight championship over Will Ospreay in the show’s main event, as well as a number of other marquee title matchups.

During the half-way point of the show NJPW would be invaded by the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, led by Japanese legend and former GHC heavyweight champion, Keiji Muto. This was to hype up night three of WrestleKingdom 16 from the Yokohama Arena on January 8th, which will pit NJPW talent against NOAH talent.

NJPW has since issued a press release regarding the invasion. You can see that, as well as full video of the incident, below.