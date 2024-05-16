Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT’s parent-company wants a stronger working relationship with WWE.

The new appointed president of CyberFight, Inc., Yasuaki Okamoto, said in a press conference on Wednesday that one of their goals is to strengthen their relationship with WWE.

New announcement regarding the appointment of the new president! ① Target – “Strengthen relationship with WWE”#CyberFight#noah_ghc#WWE pic.twitter.com/LIcVUjaQw4 — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 16, 2024

WWE and NOAH have worked together in the past, most notably when Shinsuke Nakamura competed against Keji Muto.

Speaking of Muto, the Japanese wrestling legend was recently appointed as the Pro Wrestling NOAH Scouting Advisor.