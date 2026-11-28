The tributes to Bronson Reed continue to pour in from around the pro wrestling world.

Pro Wrestling NOAH became the latest promotion to honor the late WWE Superstar, holding a ten-bell salute during its event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Longtime NOAH star and executive Naomichi Marufuji led the tribute, which concluded with the ring announcer calling out Reed’s former ring name, Jonah Rock, before playing TMDK’s old entrance theme, “Joker and The Thief” by Wolfmother.

Reed was a member of TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel) alongside fellow Australian wrestlers Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste during his time with NOAH in the early-to-mid 2010s.

The promotion played a significant role in Reed’s rise to international prominence. He would later return to Japan to compete for NJPW between his two runs with WWE.

As noted, members of TMDK also paid tribute to Reed during Saturday’s NJPW World Tag League event, including his original wrestling trainer, Hartley Jackson.

WWE announced on Friday that Bronson Reed had passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications after suffering broken ribs and a lacerated kidney at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

Pro Wrestling NOAH also issued a statement regarding his passing via social media.

“We at Pro Wrestling Noah are deeply saddened by the passing of Bronson Reed, who competed in NOAH under the ring name Jonah Rock as a member of TMDK and continued to make his mark around the world,” the statement read.

“On behalf of all our wrestlers and staff, we extend our heartfelt condolences and pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

本日はブロンソン・リードこと、ジョナ・ロックへの10カウントゴングを実施。 @ABEMA で視聴中▼

https://t.co/GM8WtTjLSb #noah_ghc https://t.co/h06Y13UvKz — プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) November 28, 2026