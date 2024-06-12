WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH have something brewing.

On Wednesday, the official X account for Pro Wrestling NOAH posted a tease for a “major announcement” coming this weekend.

NOAH noted that along with WWE, they will be making a “major announcement” at the NOAH Grand Ship 2024 show in Yokohama, Japan this Sunday, June 16, 2024.

“A MAJOR announcement from NOAH & WWE will be made at our Yokohama BUNTAI event on Sunday,” the announcement read. “A message from a certain wrestler will also be released!”

