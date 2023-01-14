Jinny has decided to call it quits.

The former NXT UK star announced her retirement earlier today on Twitter, citing her injury as a primary reason. Her full post reads:

After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.

Jinny has had quite a successful career. She was a two-time PROGRESS women’s champion and the RevPro Women’s Undisputed Champion aside from her run with NXT UK. Her last match took place back in 2021. Check out her full post below.