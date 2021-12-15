A big topic of conversation in the pro-wrestling world over the last week has been the debut of AEW star Hook, and his dominant performance over Fuego Del Sol on the most recent AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced that Hook was officially signed shortly after.

Today…Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that Hook’s first t-shirt was the top selling shirt of the week, outselling designs for CM Punk, MJF, and Adam Cole. Check it out below.

Hook recently spoke with Pitchfork about his theme song by hip-hop star Action Bronson. You can read about that here.