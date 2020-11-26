Ryan Barkan, the owner of the popular Pro Wrestling Tees shop (online with a location in Chicago) recently spoke with Chris Van Vilet where Barkan revealed that Orange Cassidy had the top selling shirt of 2020. He also says that one of the early Bullet Club shirts was the highest selling shirt of all time in the store’s history. Highlights are below.

Breaks down the year’s best selling shirts:

So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It’s the orange shirt that just has his thumb on it and it says ‘Freshley Squeezed’. That’s the number one seller for the year. He’s also got the number two seller which is just his photo (on a white shirt). So those are the two. He’s a good seller. The number three seller is an Owen Hart shirt. We signed a deal with Dark Side of the Ring and Owen’s wife Martha and came out with a shirt. It’s his first shirt in twenty-something years, so that’s number three. Then there’s two Chris Jericho Inner Circle shirts. There’s the Stadium Stampede Losers shirt, where it says ‘Champions’ but they’re really the losers. And then there’s a Guns N’ Roses parody shirt. So Chris Jericho is the top selling wrestler of the year, by far, like no one is going to ever beat him but Orange Cassidy holds the top selling shirt of the year.

How the Bullet Club shirt is one of the best selling of all-time:

The second Bullet Club shirts. The bone soldier with the skull. It’s probably my favorite wrestling shirt of all time. I mean we’ve probably sold 150,000 just of that shirt specifically.

