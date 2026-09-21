Pro Wrestling Thunder is bringing a free wrestling show to the Bluffton Street Fair on Friday, September 25. The Indiana promotion announced a 7 p.m. start through its official Facebook page.

PWT also confirmed that its ring announcer, Boomer WMEE, will be on hand. The announcement identifies Barkley Properties as the promotion’s sponsor but does not list individual matches.

The free live event gives local fans another opportunity to see PWT following its recent expansion on YouTube. The promotion’s second episode of Thunder Vision featured Leela Feist against Mika.

Source: Pro Wrestling Thunder’s official announcement.