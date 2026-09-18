Pro Wrestling Thunder is continuing to build out its newly launched YouTube channel with the second episode of Pro Wrestling Thunder Vision.

Episode 2 features Leela Feist going one-on-one with “The Hidden Gem” Mika, giving fans another opportunity to watch PWT action outside the promotion’s regular live-event schedule.

Pro Wrestling Thunder announced the episode through its official Facebook page, continuing the rollout of video content that began when the Huntington, Indiana-based promotion launched its newer YouTube channel earlier this month.

View Pro Wrestling Thunder’s Facebook post promoting Thunder Vision Episode 2 here.

WrestlingHeadlines.com previously reported on the launch of PWT’s YouTube channel, which gives existing fans another way to follow the promotion while also providing people outside northeastern Indiana with an easier introduction to its wrestlers, personalities and events.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s original report on Pro Wrestling Thunder launching its YouTube channel.

The addition of a recurring series such as Thunder Vision gives that channel a clearer purpose beyond isolated uploads. Rather than requiring unfamiliar fans to already know which wrestlers or events they are searching for, individual episodes can provide a regular entry point into PWT’s roster.

Leela Feist Returns To WrestlingHeadlines.com Readers’ Radar

Feist will already be familiar to WrestlingHeadlines.com readers.

Earlier this summer, Feist spoke with WrestlingHeadlines.com about returning from a broken collarbone that prevented her from competing at the original Grand Slam event in Kokomo.

She described being forced to watch from ringside while injured as an experience that “put a fire inside” her before eventually returning to competition and appearing at Grand Slam 2.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s feature on Leela Feist’s return from injury.

Feist’s appearance against Mika in Thunder Vision Episode 2 now gives fans who may have first encountered her through that story an opportunity to watch her compete.

PWT Continues Expanding Its Digital Presence

The Thunder Vision series represents another step in Pro Wrestling Thunder’s effort to make its product more accessible beyond live events in Huntington and other northeastern Indiana communities.

When PWT launched the YouTube channel, WrestlingHeadlines.com noted that the promotion had already featured a mixture of established regional wrestlers and talent with experience beyond the local scene, including Erik Surge, Ashton Adonis, Jake Omen and Elijah Eros. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

The channel now gives those wrestlers and others on the PWT roster another platform where their work can be seen by fans who may never have attended one of the promotion’s events in person.

For independent promotions, that kind of accessibility can matter. A wrestling fan does not necessarily need to live within driving distance of Huntington to become familiar with the wrestlers appearing there.

With Episode 2 now available, Pro Wrestling Thunder Vision is beginning to establish itself as one of the ways PWT can introduce those wrestlers to a wider audience.

WATCH: Leela Feist vs. “The Hidden Gem” Mika in Episode 2 of Pro Wrestling Thunder Vision through Pro Wrestling Thunder’s latest Facebook post and YouTube channel.

Watch Pro Wrestling Thunder Vision Episode 2.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will continue following Pro Wrestling Thunder and the development of its YouTube content as part of ongoing coverage of independent wrestling throughout Indiana and the Midwest.