Former professional wrestler Wildman Jack Armstrong has reportedly passed away at the age of 79.

The news was shared on social media by longtime friend Laura Creavalle, who revealed that Armstrong had been dealing with declining health in recent days.

Creavalle previously explained that she had traveled to Los Angeles to help Armstrong as his condition worsened. In a follow-up post, she confirmed his passing while reflecting on their longtime friendship.

“I’m sorry to announce that I lost my best friend Wild Man Jack Armstrong today,” Creavalle wrote. “He was a great wrestler and an even better friend.”

Creavalle also recalled how Armstrong supported her during the early stages of her bodybuilding career, including providing her with a place to live when she was struggling financially.

“The stories are too many to share, but he bought my first posing suit in LA and I lived with him for many years when I was a beginner struggling bodybuilder. Broke and homeless.”

Armstrong was 79 years old.